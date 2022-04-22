New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Credit Acceptance worth $9,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 166.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $585.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $592.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $366.19 and a 1-year high of $703.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

