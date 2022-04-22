New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of NRG Energy worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRG. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,065 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in NRG Energy by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,235 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,742,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,666,000 after purchasing an additional 537,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in NRG Energy by 324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 486,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after purchasing an additional 371,861 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

