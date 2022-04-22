New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Vistra worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 8.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,364 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth about $15,407,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 30.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,061,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 247,274 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 185,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $1,119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

