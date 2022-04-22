New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 27,397 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,397 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Airbnb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after buying an additional 391,740 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Airbnb by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,278,000 after buying an additional 557,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 730,770 shares of company stock valued at $119,099,387. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.18.

ABNB stock opened at $157.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 billion, a PE ratio of -207.78 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average of $167.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.