New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 60,271 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,271 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Brixmor Property Group worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

BRX stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In related news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,426,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,950. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

