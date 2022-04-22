New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Penn National Gaming worth $11,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. Macquarie raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

