New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.47% of ModivCare worth $9,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $116.73 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.60.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

ModivCare Profile (Get Rating)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

