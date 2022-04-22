New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,731 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.11% of Universal Health Services worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $154.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.82. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.58.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

