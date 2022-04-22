New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,279.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.50.

NYSE WCN opened at $139.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.75 and a 1-year high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

Waste Connections Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.