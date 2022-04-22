New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,294 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Owens Corning worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,676.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

OC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Owens Corning stock opened at $87.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.