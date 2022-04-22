New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,008 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,008 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.48% of Bally’s worth $9,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bally’s by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Bally’s by 56.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bally’s in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.52. Bally’s Co. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $62.76.

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

BALY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Bally’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

