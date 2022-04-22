New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 232,251 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,887 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 232,251 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.86% of Archrock worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archrock by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Archrock stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $195.25 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 305.28%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

