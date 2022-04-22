New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,618 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.43% of Barnes Group worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of B. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,425,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at about $779,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B opened at $38.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.88.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

