New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 27,008 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,008 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Assurant worth $11,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $190.33 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.18 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.74.

Assurant Profile (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.