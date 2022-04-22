New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 37,605 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,605 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.35% of Primo Water worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth about $4,509,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 82,532 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 741,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 51,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 36.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 253,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 67,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PRMW shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

In other news, Director Steven P. Stanbrook acquired 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jay Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.68 on Friday. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -734.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Primo Water’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

