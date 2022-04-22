New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,806 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,806 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Western Union worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 3,208.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Western Union by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Western Union had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 291.68%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Western Union declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

