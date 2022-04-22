New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Alleghany worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Y. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 7,704.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 194.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 180,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,812,000 after purchasing an additional 119,228 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $62,422,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 77.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Y stock opened at $836.00 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $751.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $697.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

