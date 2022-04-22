NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 75.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 182.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in NewMarket by 8.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 84.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in NewMarket by 431.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NEU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of NEU opened at $336.41 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $296.05 and a twelve month high of $382.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.59.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $576.57 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 8.10%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 47.78%.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

