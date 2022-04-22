Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on OTLY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.78.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 3.85 on Wednesday. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 3.85 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of 8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.11 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 178.02 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,724,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after buying an additional 1,559,123 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after buying an additional 1,535,660 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,723,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

