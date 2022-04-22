Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.58 and a beta of 1.16. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.32 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

