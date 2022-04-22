OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $728,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon acquired 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $70,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.29. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

