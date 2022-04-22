Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Get Okta alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.63.

OKTA stock opened at $138.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.03. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta has a 1 year low of $135.46 and a 1 year high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $158,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $2,972,306. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 334.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,716,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after acquiring an additional 808,325 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.