Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 209.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 336,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Olaplex worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $150,725,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $74,048,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter valued at about $40,067,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLPX opened at $13.92 on Friday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLPX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Olaplex from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

In related news, CFO Eric Tiziani acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

