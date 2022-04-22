Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olink Holding AB provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology. It operates principally in Europe, North America and Asia. Olink Holding AB is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.93. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

