One One Wealth Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

One One Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of One One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. One One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Apple stock opened at $166.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.25 and a 12 month high of $182.94.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.
About Apple (Get Rating)
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
