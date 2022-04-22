Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $94.23 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $94,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

AAPL opened at $166.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

