Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Enel Américas by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44,216 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enel Américas in the third quarter worth $188,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 36.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 11,993 shares during the period. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENIA opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Enel Américas ( NYSE:ENIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Américas had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, operates, generates, transfers, transforms, distributes, and sells electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

