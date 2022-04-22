Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,217,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 987,748 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $3.36 on Friday. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

MNKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

In other MannKind news, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 79,945 shares of company stock valued at $218,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

