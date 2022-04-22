Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FAX stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $4.46.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
