Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BARK were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BARK. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BARK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,554,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BARK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in BARK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BARK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

BARK opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. BARK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $140.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BARK, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

