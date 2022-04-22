Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Great Elm Group worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Great Elm Group in the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 81,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Elm Group stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.90.

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter.

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

