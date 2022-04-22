Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 691,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $3.28 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

