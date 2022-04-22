Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $79,000 Holdings in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BARK were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BARK by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BARK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BARK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BARK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BARK by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares during the period. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BARK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BARK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

NYSE BARK opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. BARK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $140.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that BARK, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

