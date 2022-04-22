Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in AppHarvest by 45.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,591,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,962 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter worth $10,448,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppHarvest by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 58,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppHarvest by 4,542.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 668,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in AppHarvest by 308.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 508,702 shares during the period. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APPH. Barclays reduced their price objective on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

