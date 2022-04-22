Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 204.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MannKind alerts:

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 79,945 shares of company stock worth $218,052. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $847.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $5.53.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

MannKind Company Profile (Get Rating)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.