Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $49,000 Investment in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Compugen in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 58.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compugen alerts:

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $2.40 on Friday. Compugen Ltd. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $164.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

About Compugen (Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.