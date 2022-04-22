Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 42,070 Shares of Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,070 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Conformis worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 116.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 116.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conformis by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,002,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 143,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Conformis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $105.03 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

CFMS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Conformis Profile (Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.