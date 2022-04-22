Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 8,482 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. Analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

