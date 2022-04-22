Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 15,350 Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 109.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in AppHarvest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AppHarvest by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in AppHarvest in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of AppHarvest stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AppHarvest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $430.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. AppHarvest had a negative return on equity of 27.63% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

