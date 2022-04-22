Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 21,348 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,348 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,326,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,459,000 after buying an additional 707,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 252.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 525,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 56.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,199,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 432,647 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at $1,757,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67.

Surface Oncology ( NASDAQ:SURF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 56.34% and a negative net margin of 2,920.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SURF. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

