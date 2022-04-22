Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 24,350 Shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,350 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CURI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in CuriosityStream by 1,320.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 37,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CuriosityStream by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CuriosityStream by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 23,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

CURI opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

