Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 48,179 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,479,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 48,179 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $262,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Apple by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple stock opened at $166.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.87 and a 200-day moving average of $164.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

