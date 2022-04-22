Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $49,000 Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Compugen in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Compugen by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.39. Compugen Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Compugen from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Compugen from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compugen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

