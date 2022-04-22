Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,192 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,987 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 198,241 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 325,372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

KGC opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.97. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.