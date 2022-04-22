Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CuriosityStream were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CURI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Signify Wealth acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the third quarter worth about $116,000. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

CURI stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $125.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

