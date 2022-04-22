Oppenheimer Comments on Bank of America Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.
Shares of BAC stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $313.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after purchasing an additional 574,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.
About Bank of America (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
