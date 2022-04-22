Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LendingTree by 27.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $93.69 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.97 and a 12-month high of $250.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). LendingTree had a net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on LendingTree from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

