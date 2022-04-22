Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,149 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Twilio were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Twilio by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Twilio by 68.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 2,290.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.04, for a total transaction of $509,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,349 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $124.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.37. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $412.68.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
