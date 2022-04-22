Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATGE. StockNews.com began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

ATGE stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $40.23.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharon O’keefe bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $100,008.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,357 shares of company stock worth $1,189,521. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

