Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at $5,202,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter valued at $1,700,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter valued at $1,330,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 808,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $553,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,058 shares in the company, valued at $9,134,309.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $256,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMI opened at $51.56 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $495.13 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

